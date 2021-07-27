180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,994.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,543. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $424.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.