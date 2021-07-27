180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 321,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.