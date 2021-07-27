$193.91 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report sales of $193.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $221.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $844.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $967.12 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

