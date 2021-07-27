$194.61 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce sales of $194.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.20 million and the lowest is $188.02 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $829.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.29. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

