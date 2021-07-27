1World Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $6,053.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

