$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

DURECT stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.