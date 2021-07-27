2,159,765 Shares in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Acquired by Greenvale Capital LLP

Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,159,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,480,000. Datto makes up approximately 5.4% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 1.34% of Datto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,472 shares of company stock worth $8,616,357.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

