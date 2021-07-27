25,298 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

