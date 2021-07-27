2,552 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.92. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,161. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $217.23 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.61.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $566.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.01.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

