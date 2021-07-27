$272.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post sales of $272.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.30 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

