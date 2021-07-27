$28.24 Million in Sales Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce $28.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.48 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $17.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.08 million, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

