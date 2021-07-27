28,889 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

