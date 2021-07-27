29,220 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,220 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 26,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,222. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.10.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

