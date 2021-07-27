2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Sells $314,850.48 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. 815,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,245. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

