2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Greenvale Capital LLP

Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the quarter. 2U accounts for 11.0% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 3.56% of 2U worth $101,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

