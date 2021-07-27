30,900 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $149.89. 29,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,198. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.