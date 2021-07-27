$34.67 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $138.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.20 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

