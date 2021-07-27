34,225 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,035,000.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 152,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

