$36.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce sales of $36.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the highest is $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $148.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

