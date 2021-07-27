36,680 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 46,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,628. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

