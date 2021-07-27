$444.52 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post $444.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $343.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

