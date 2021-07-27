$46.85 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $46.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.01 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $294.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $383.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $495.97 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $747.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

