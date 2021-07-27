$49.47 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report $49.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.17 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. Open Lending reported sales of $22.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $214.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $58,118,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

