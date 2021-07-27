$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $931.65 million, a P/E ratio of -430.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.