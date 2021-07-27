$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report sales of $55.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $224.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.