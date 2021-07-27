5,878 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,638. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.