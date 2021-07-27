$6.15 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report sales of $6.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

