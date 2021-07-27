$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.12 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

AMWL stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,211,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,156,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.