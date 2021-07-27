$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report sales of $68.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

In other news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

