$747.51 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $747.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.93 million to $761.60 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $224,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $210,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Valvoline by 16.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

