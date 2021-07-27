75,349 Shares in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of MorphoSys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

