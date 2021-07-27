$78.82 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce $78.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.14 million. Talend reported sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Talend has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

