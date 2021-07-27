$79.68 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $79.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $351.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.