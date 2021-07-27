$81.00 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $81.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

