$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $840,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810,000.00 and the highest is $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Novan has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

