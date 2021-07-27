84,394 Shares in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Sigilon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.28 million and a P/E ratio of -18.59. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

