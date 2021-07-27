88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 90.4% in July

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,363,400 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the June 30th total of 34,939,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,509,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,366,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

