8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 3,673 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.

8X8 stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 703,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,537. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.