8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 950 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 703,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in 8X8 by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.