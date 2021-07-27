8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $652,209.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $673,181.81 and approximately $652,209.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

