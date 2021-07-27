908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 21,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,124. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

