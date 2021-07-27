908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.30

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 2146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

