$91.53 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce $91.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $93.55 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $81.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $368.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $378.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $384.42 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $406.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.