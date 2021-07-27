91,787 Shares in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $23,571,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

TERN stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

