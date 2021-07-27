971 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $43.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,637.18. 54,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,684.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,446.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.