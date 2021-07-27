$99.76 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post sales of $99.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.51 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,250 shares of company stock worth $8,162,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

