A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the June 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMKBY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

