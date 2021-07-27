AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AACAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AACAY stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.