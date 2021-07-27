AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was given a new $56.06 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/31/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

