AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,335,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

