AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,335,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.
About AB International Group
